Ciara Mageean (left) became the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m last summer

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean has been selected in the Ireland team for next month's European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Mageean will run in the 1500m in a 24-strong squad that includes 800m runner Mark English who, like Mageean, won a medal at the 2019 European indoors.

Phil Healy, a semi-finalist in the 400m two years ago, has also been selected, with Leon Reid picked in the 60m

The championships will take place in Torun from 5-7 March.

Dublin athlete Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Nadia Power are both included after Buttner broke the Irish Indoor 800m record on Sunday, just four days after it had been set by Power.

Buttner achieved the new mark in finishing second in the American Track League meeting at Fayetteville.

Andrew Coscoran, Sean Tobin and John Travers are among the other medal hopefuls in the Ireland squad.

"It has been a remarkable indoor season so far in 2021, for many reasons, and this is reflected in both the size and quality of the team travelling to Poland," Athletics Ireland High Performance Director Paul McNamara said.

"Despite higher qualification standards and fewer opportunities to compete, Irish athletes nailed their opportunity when it presented itself, most notably this past weekend at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro-Meet.

"We now have an unprecedented 24 athletes who have earned selection for the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships, with many more who have posted qualification standards missing out due to the three-athlete-per-event limit."

Ireland team:

60m - Leon Reid, Israel Olatunde, Dean Adams, Ciara Neville, Joan Healy, Molly Scott

400m - Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley

800m - Mark English, Cian McPhillips, John Fitzsimons, Nadia Power, Síofra Cléirigh Büttner, Georgie Hartigan

1500m - Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson, Luke McCann, Ciara Mageean

3000m - John Travers, Sean Tobin, Darragh McElhinney, Michelle Finn

60mH - Sarah Lavin