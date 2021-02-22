Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Guy Learmonth will run the 800m

Five Scottish athletes have made the 41-person squad named by British Athletics for the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland next month.

Neil Gourlay will run the 1500m, Guy Learmonth takes on the 800m and Andy Butchart has been picked for the 3000m.

Zoey Clark and Beth Dobbin have both made the women's 4x400m squad.

The event takes from 5-7 March, with a possibility of 'wild-card' selections by European Athletics.