Reid previously represented Britain before transferring to Ireland in 2018

Leon Reid knows better than most what it is like to stand up to adversity.

The Northern Irish sprinter spent the first decade of his life in and out of foster homes. His Belfast-born mother Anne-Marie passed away in 2016.

He has also spoken in the past of how, after transferring his allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland ahead of the European Championships in 2018, he was treated like he didn't deserve to wear the Irish flag on the track.

Reid strikes you as the kind of person who uses life's hardships not as a means for self-pity, but to make himself stronger. After all, he dedicated himself to athletics so that he, not an unsettled upbringing, would shape his path in life.

And now, as he prepares to race at the World Indoor Tour final in Madrid, he is leading Irish athletics' fight against discrimination.

"It's very important," Reid said of the Olympic Federation of Ireland's 'Don't Scroll By' campaign, which targets online abuse, discrimination and hate speech.

"Especially with all the stuff that's going on at the moment, it's really important that everyone comes together and if they do see it, they need to report it.

"I've seen it happen before and I've thought 'that's not OK' and I've never thought I should report on their behalf, but obviously with this initiative we can get this message out there.

"If you do see it, do report it, do ban it and hopefully we can get all these trolls stopped."

Reid is enjoying a strong Olympic year. Last weekend, he followed his 200m indoor personal best with another PB in the 60m at the elite indoor meeting in Dublin.

This week, he has divided his time between preparing for what he hopes will be another strong showing in Madrid and speaking out against online trolls.

"Yeah, it has," says Reid when asked if online abuse has been an issue for him throughout his career.

"It's not so much direct like footballers because footballers can hide under hundreds of thousands of comments.

"Mine is more directly sent to me like direct messages or the odd comment on my page which would pop up and I'd be able to report it and get rid of it straight away.

"It's not every day, I'm not going to say it's every time I post, but say I'm in the public eye and did an event, you might get the odd comment."

Reid set personal bests in the 60m and 200m at the elite indoor meeting in Dublin

One of the difficulties, Reid admits, with online abuse is that it has led to him questioning himself.

And while his journey through life has afforded him a thick skin, he says his commitment to stamping out online abuse is partly driven by a desire to protect younger athletes from hate speech when they are trying to build a career.

"I'd get it like 'you can't be Irish because you're black' and the thought of that is just like 'how does that make a difference to you?'

"You start thinking 'is that how people see me, is that how my teammates see me?' Being able to eradicate it completely is very important.

"Not just for me but for the younger athletes coming up, it's something that they shouldn't have to go through.

"I'm talking 16 or 17-year-olds, they shouldn't have to be going through mental stress like that, especially with the world of social media today.

"For me to be involved and to talk to people and put the message out there myself is important because I know I've been through it.

"If I can stop 10 people doing it, that's hugely important."

Reid targeting 60m semi-final spot in Poland

Reid is one of five Irish athletes competing at the World Indoor Tour final in Madrid alongside Nadia Power (800m), Andrew Coscoran (1,500m), Sarah Lavin (60m hurdles) and Louise Shanahan (800m).

Reid says he will use Madrid as a springboard for the European Indoor Championships in Poland, which will take place from 5-7 March and where the Commonwealth 200m medallist is targeting at least a semi-final spot.

"Semi-finals minimum," said Reid, who is part of a 24-strong Poland-bound Irish team.

"That final would be excellent, especially because it's not my event.

"I can really put myself in an uncomfortable position and that'll push me on for the outdoors and I'll know that I'm better at the start, so it'll give me confidence to run faster in the 200m."