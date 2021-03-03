Clark (left) claimed a silver medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in March 2019

Zoey Clark's "joy for racing" has been reignited by being able to compete at her first major international athletics championships for 17 months.

Sprinter Clark, 26, will represent Great Britain at this weekend's European Indoor Championships in Poland as part of the 4x400m relay team.

The global Covid-19 pandemic virtually wiped out the entire 2020 international racing calendar.

"I am absolutely thrilled," Clark told BBC Scotland.

"It has just been so long since we have been able to compete in general so to actually be able to put on a GB vest again is really exciting for me.

"It is always exciting to run for your country, but when you are in to regular seasons you kind of just take it for granted and you don't think twice about it.

"So now that I have had a couple of years where I have not been able to do that, my joy for racing is really there again and I am really determined to go out and run my best."

World silver medallist Clark also who won silver in the 4x400m at the last European Indoors.

And she is optimistic the staging of this year's event can represent a significant step back towards some kind of normality for athletics at the highest level.

"It gives me a lot of hope," added the Aberdonian. "You look at the situation and a lot of it does feel like we have been in the same boat for a year and there hasn't necessarily been that much progress.

"But there has been so much hard work by everyone to make sure that these events can go on.

"There are lots of safety procedures ahead so it really does encourage me that there is a plan forward so even if we aren't quite out of the Covid situation, things are moving in the right direction."