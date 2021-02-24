Last updated on .From the section Athletics

American Grant Holloway broke the indoor 60m hurdles world record at the World Indoor Tour in Madrid, Spain.

Holloway ran 7.29 seconds to eclipse Welshman Colin Jackson's time of 7.30secs set in March 1994.

The 23-year-old world champion had recorded the second-fastest time in history in Lievin on 9 February.

World indoor champion Andrew Pozzi, the only Briton in action in the fifth and final event of the series, finished second in a season-best 7.51secs.

Holloway had come within two hundredths of a second of Jackson's 27-year-old record in his heat but he saved his best until last to claim the overall Tour victory.

In addition to the $20,000 prize money for the overall Tour champion, the winner in each discipline also receives a guaranteed wildcard entry to the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Next up for the British athletes is the European Indoor Championships, which take place in Torun, Poland from 4-7 March.