Tiffany Porter has won three World Indoor Championship medals and one European indoor silver

The BBC has live coverage of this week's European Indoor Championships on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

More than 700 athletes from 47 nations will compete in Torun, Poland from 4-7 March, with Great Britain sending 46.

Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir have chosen to not compete to focus on the Tokyo Olympics, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson misses out because of injury.

Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.

In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.

Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam takes part in the pentathlon, while other global stars include Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump) and Armand Duplantis (pole vault).

The men's 60m final is on Saturday evening and the women's final is due to take place on Sunday.

Live coverage times

All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 4 March

Evening session

Qualifying events and round one distance events

18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button

Friday, 5 March

Morning session

Qualifying and first round events

09:00-12:15, BBC Two

12:15-13:00, BBC Sport website

Evening session

Gold medals: Women's shot put, men's long jump, men's shot put, women's pentathlon, women's 3,000m, men's 1500m

18:00-18:30, BBC Red Button

18:00-21:00, BBC Sport website

18:30-21:00, BBC Two

Saturday, 6 March

Morning session

Qualifying and rounds

08:45-12:00, BBC Two

12:00-13:00, BBC Red Button

Evening session

Gold medals: Women's pole vault, women's long jump, women's 1500m, men's 400m, women's 400m, men's 60m

17:30-20:15, BBC Two

Sunday, 7 March

Morning session

Gold medals: Men's triple jump and high jump

08:45-12:45, BBC Two

Evening session

Gold medals: men's 60m hurdles, men's pole vault, women's 60m hurdles, women's triple jump, men's heptathlon, women's high jump, men's 3,000m, women's 800m, men's 800m, women's 60m, men and women's 4x400m relays

15:45-18:30, BBC Two

18:30-19:00, BBC Red Button

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.