European Athletics Indoor Championships: How to follow live on the BBC
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
The BBC has live coverage of this week's European Indoor Championships on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
More than 700 athletes from 47 nations will compete in Torun, Poland from 4-7 March, with Great Britain sending 46.
Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir have chosen to not compete to focus on the Tokyo Olympics, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson misses out because of injury.
Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.
In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.
Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.
Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam takes part in the pentathlon, while other global stars include Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump) and Armand Duplantis (pole vault).
The men's 60m final is on Saturday evening and the women's final is due to take place on Sunday.
Live coverage times
All times GMT and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 4 March
Evening session
Qualifying events and round one distance events
18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button
Friday, 5 March
Morning session
Qualifying and first round events
09:00-12:15, BBC Two
12:15-13:00, BBC Sport website
Evening session
Gold medals: Women's shot put, men's long jump, men's shot put, women's pentathlon, women's 3,000m, men's 1500m
18:00-18:30, BBC Red Button
18:00-21:00, BBC Sport website
18:30-21:00, BBC Two
Saturday, 6 March
Morning session
Qualifying and rounds
08:45-12:00, BBC Two
12:00-13:00, BBC Red Button
Evening session
Gold medals: Women's pole vault, women's long jump, women's 1500m, men's 400m, women's 400m, men's 60m
17:30-20:15, BBC Two
Sunday, 7 March
Morning session
Gold medals: Men's triple jump and high jump
08:45-12:45, BBC Two
Evening session
Gold medals: men's 60m hurdles, men's pole vault, women's 60m hurdles, women's triple jump, men's heptathlon, women's high jump, men's 3,000m, women's 800m, men's 800m, women's 60m, men and women's 4x400m relays
15:45-18:30, BBC Two
18:30-19:00, BBC Red Button
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.