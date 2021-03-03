Last updated on .From the section Athletics

McElhinney set an Irish Under-23 3,000m record at the elite indoor meeting in Dublin in February

Irish athlete Darragh McElhinney has withdrawn from this week's European Indoor Championships after returning a "weak positive" Covid-19 test.

McElhinney had been preparing for the Indoors in fine form after setting an Irish Under-23 3,000m record at the elite indoor meeting in February.

The championships will begin in the Polish city of Torun on Friday.

"Unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the Championships after getting a 'weak positive' Covid test," he said.

"Despite several negative tests either side of this one, protocol is protocol so I will have to sit this one out.

"Best of luck to all the Irish athletes competing."

An Athletics Ireland statement added: "For medical reasons, Darragh McElhinney has withdrawn from the Irish team set to compete at the European Indoor Championships in Torun.

"Darragh is disappointed not be lining up in Poland on the back of his fantastic early season form, but he is now focusing his attention on preparing for the upcoming outdoor season."

Distance runner McElhinney's withdrawal comes after Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean pulled out of the Ireland team following recent "setbacks".

Without Mageean and McElhinney, there is still a 22-strong Ireland team including possible medal contenders Nadia Power and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, both of whom will compete in the women's 800m

Ireland team:

60m - Leon Reid, Israel Olatunde, Dean Adams, Ciara Neville, Joan Healy, Molly Scott

400m - Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley

800m - Mark English, Cian McPhillips, John Fitzsimons, Nadia Power, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, Georgie Hartigan

1500m - Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson, Luke McCann

3000m - John Travers, Sean Tobin, Michelle Finn

60mH - Sarah Lavin