Ireland's Phil Healy has qualified fastest for Friday evening's 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships in Torun.

Healy won her first-round heat in 52.00 seconds as she bossed the race to finish ahead of defending champion Switzerland's Lea Sprunger (52.25).

Things didn't quite go to plan in the women's 800m heats with Nadia Power the only Irish athlete to progress.

Irish record holder Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Georgie Hartigan exited.

After breaking Power's short-lived national record by clocking 2:00.58 in the US recently, Cleirigh Buttner was expected to progress from the third heat but could only finished fourth in 2:04.47 as he was unable to catch the three leaders on the lap after losing touch on the penultimate circuit.

Italy's Elena Bello won the slow tactical race in 2:03.80 ahead of Britain's Isabelle Boffey (2:04.08) and Spain's Daniela Garcia (2:04.14) and with no fastest losers spots available, Cleirigh Buttner's championships were over in very disappointing fashion.

Power fared better in heat five as her time of 2:03.16 left her in second spot behind Poland's Anna Wielgosz (2:03.16) but the Irishwoman didn't look particularly impressive and will need to perform better to progress from Saturday's semi-finals.

Hartigan, making her debut for Ireland, led her heat with 250 metres remaining but within a matter of strides had dropped down to fourth and she was unable to fight back in the closing stages as Germany's Christina Hering (2:04.06), Poland's 2016 European 1500m champion Angelika Cichocka (2:04.06) and Finland's Sara Kuivisto (2:04.20) clinched the qualifying spots.

Having excelled in paced races this season on the circuit, the Irish ladies found Friday's tactical championship racing a different animal.

In contrast, Cork women Healy had a thoroughly satisfactory morning as her winning heat time was only 0.01 seconds outside her personal best set earlier this season although her team-mates Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley both exited.

Becker finished third in her heat in 53.31 but only Dutch star Linke Klaver (52.74) and Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova (52.76) secured automatic qualification, with 52.72 ultimately proving to be the last faster loser's berth.

Becker's time was 0.11 outside her personal best.

After contending early on, Mawdsley was fifth in her heat in 53.68 which was 0.12 outside her PB as Greece's Irini Vasiliou (52.76) and Lithuania's Agne Serksniene (53.00) clinched the qualifying berths.

Healy's heat win will give her a good outside lane in Friday evening's semi-finals but she will still face a major task in reaching the final.

Dutch favourite Femke Bol and compatriot Klaver will be expected to be there along with Poland's European outdoor champion Justyna Swięty-Ersetic and Britain's Jodie Williams with defending champion Sprunger also looking to improve after her morning performance.

The evening session will see three-times European medallist Mark English joined by exciting Longford teenager Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons in the men's 800m heats before Paul Robinson and Andrew Coscoran are involved in their 1500m final.