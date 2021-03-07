Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Neville's time of 7.37 was not enough to make the final

Ciara Neville has gone out at the semi-final stage of the 60 metres at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland.

The Limerick athlete repeated her heat time of 7.37 but it was not enough to reach the final, with French sprinter Carolle Zahi winning in a time of 7.21.

Neville was the only Irish representative in the semi-final.

Molly Scott and Joan Healy lost out in the heats, with Scott missing out by one-hundredth of a second.

Later on Sunday in Torun, Sarah Lavin will be in action in the semi-finals of the 60m hurdles while Sean Tobin will compete in the 3,000m final after running a personal best time in Saturday's heats.