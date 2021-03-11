Last updated on .From the section Athletics

All close contacts of the Irish athlete will have to self isolate until 18 March

A member of Ireland's European Indoor Championships team has tested positive for Covid-19 which means close contacts are also now self-isolating.

Athletics Ireland said the athlete had "provided a positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test" on Thursday.

"All team members have been personally contacted and close contacts of the positive case in the travelling party are now self-isolating," it added.

Athletics Ireland said it was liaising with "all relevant authorities".

The period of self-isolation for those deemed close contacts of the athlete will be until Thursday 18 March.

A 23-strong Irish team competed at the championships in the Polish city of Torun.