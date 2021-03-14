Siofra Cleirigh Buttner broke the Irish record with a 2:00.58 clocking in the USA last month but couldn't produce that kind of form in Poland

Irish indoor 800m record holder Siofra Cleirigh Buttner feels she can regroup to clinch an Olympic Games spot despite her disappointment at last weekend's European Indoor Championships.

Cleirigh Buttner didn't progress from the 800m first round in Torun after being regarded as a potential finalist.

"There was definitely a huge disappointment on how it went but that's championship racing," she said.

"I don't think I was as aggressive as I wanted to be or could have been."

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound, the 25-year-old added: "That's a disappointment I have to deal with.

"Right now I'm concentrating on getting back again into a good training block and also heading to altitude training again and getting some really good quality races in so I can hustle that Olympic standard (1:59.50) or put myself in a good ranking position for qualification."

'I've always been fascinated by the Olympics'

Cleirigh Buttner admits that achieving an Olympic Games place was something she thought about from an early age.

"Athens was probably the first Olympics I remember watching. My whole family was huge into sports and I've always been fascinated by the Olympic Games."

Going into this year's indoor season, Cleirigh Buttner held the national record with a time of 2:02.46 set in March 2018 and after Nadia Power improved it on two occasions by posting times of 2:02.44 and 2:00.98, the former Villanova student regained the Irish mark with a 2:00.58 performance at an American Track League meeting at Fayetteville on 22 February.

The Dubliner was expected to negotiate the opening heats in Torun but appeared to run a tentative race and her fourth-place finish saw her exiting with only the top two progressing.

With Georgie Hartigan also bowing out in the first round, Power was the only of Ireland's three women's 800m contenders to reach the semi-finals but she was unable to go any further than the penultimate stage after a fourth-place finish in her second outing of the weekend.

Cleirigh Buttner says Phil Healy's fourth place in the women's 400m in Torun was "on par with a medal performance"

With Ireland bringing their biggest ever team to a European Indoor Championships, the squad coming home empty handed from Torun was regarded as something of a disappointment in certain quarters - particularly after Ciara Mageean and Mark English earned medals in Glasgow two years ago.

However, Cleirigh Buttner believes there should be no sense of doom and gloom.

"To have three times as big as as the last team in Glasgow is huge and just shows the depth has really grown.

"And the fact that we had Phil (Healy) coming fourth in her final.

"It was a PB and she had two rounds in her legs beforehand.

"That was a huge performance and on par with a medal performance. She would have medalled in the five previous European Championships (with her time). That can't be a disappointment.

"And you had people making their international debuts at senior level and Sarah Lavin producing her three fastest times ever so there are a lot of positive outcomes that we can look at as a nation and as a team."