Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olympic qualifier Chris Thompson explains his 'explosion of emotion'

The first seven members of the Team GB athletics squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been confirmed.

Trials winners Chris Thompson and Stephanie Davis have been selected alongside Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins, Jess Piasecki and Steph Twell in the men's and women's marathons.

Tom Bosworth, who finished sixth at Rio 2016, will contest the 20km race walk.

The Games, postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to take place from 23 July-8 August.

"It is a great privilege to be able to welcome the first seven members of the athletics squad for Tokyo into Team GB," said Mark England, Team GB's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020.

"It was clear from watching the coverage of the qualifying event last week, and seeing the emotion felt by each athlete as they crossed the finish line, just how much this selection means to them.

"The hard work and dedication that goes into securing Olympic qualification is admirable, especially in a year that has come with so many challenges."

Thompson and Davis finished inside the qualifying times at March's Kew Gardens trials, with Connor coming second behind Thompson having set the qualifying standard in a previous race.

Scotland's Hawkins had already secured a spot at this summer's delayed Games and was only on pacemaking duties in London.

Piasecki and two-time Olympian Twell will join Davis in the women's marathon in Sapporo having both achieved the qualification standard in 2019.