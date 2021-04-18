Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark English (right) will run the 800m in Belfast with Cian McPhillips (left) competing in the 1500m

Three-times European medallist Mark English has become the latest top Irish athlete to join the entries for the Belfast Irish Milers Meet on 29 May.

Letterkenny man English, 28, will race in his specialist 800m at the Mary Peters Track meeting.

Phil Healy, Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson and Sean Tobin have signed up for the meeting with Britain's Holly Archer also among the entries.

English has been Ireland's top male 800m athlete over the past decade.

The Donegal athlete won his first European medal when taking bronze at the outdoor championships in Zurich in 2014 and he picked up silver and bronze at the continent's indoor tests in 2015 and 2019.

"I am delighted that another top-class athlete has agreed to come and race at the event," said meeting director Eamonn Christie of English's entry.

"He will be looking to cement a spot on Team Ireland for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and his opposition will include Irish young guns John Fitzsimons and Zak Curran."

Teenager Cian McPhillips emerged as English's main domestic rival during the recent indoor season but the Longford youngster, 18, has opted to compete in the 1500m at the Belfast meeting.

McPhillips, who like English reached the 800m semi-finals at last month's European Indoor Championships, will be chasing the European Under-23 1500m standard at the Mary Peters Track after already achieving the mark for the shorter event in Bergen, Norway in July.

The 1500m field in Belfast already includes European Indoor Championship finalists Coscoran, Robinson and Tobin plus Brian Fay and Luke McCann, who also represented Ireland in middle distance events in Torun.

Director Christie remains optimistic the meeting will go ahead despite the recent cancellations of the Morton Games and Cork City Sports amid the continuing uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Last week, Great Britain's European Indoor 1500m silver medallist Holly Archer signed up for the event which is set to be the only European Permit Meeting on the island of Ireland this summer following the cancellations of the Santry and Cork meetings.