O'Connor broke her own Irish and Northern Ireland record set when she won the European Under-20 Championship silver medal in 2019

Kate O'Connor broke her own Irish and Northern Ireland heptathlon record by 204 points as she finished a close second at an event in Italy on Sunday.

O'Connor notched 6,297 points which saw her just pipped for first spot by Spain's Maria Vicente at the World Athletics Combined Events Challenge.

The Newry-born athlete's new national record is only 123 points outside the Tokyo Olympics standard.

O'Connor had not competed in an heptathlon since the summer of 2019.

Back then, she set her previous Irish and Northern Ireland mark of 6,093 points when finishing second in the European Under-20s Championship in Sweden.

On that occasion, she became the first Irish heptathlete to win a medal at a major championship.

O'Connor, 20, set personal bests in the 100m hurdles, shot putt and the concluding 800m on the way to her new mark in the South Tyrolean town of Lana.

An outstanding day-one total of 3,666 points, 128 up on her previous best first-day performance, put her on course for a big personal best and O'Connor maintained her composure in the long jump, javelin and 800m on day two.

O'Connor's points total left her only seven behind Spaniard Vicente, who is regarded as one of the most promising heptathlon talents in the world.

Those behind the Dundalk-based O'Connor included British youngster Holly Mills, who improved her personal best of 6,180.