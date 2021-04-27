Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Holly Mills was competing in her first heptathlon for almost two years in Lana

Heptathlete Holly Mills is thrilled to find herself "in the mix" for Tokyo Olympics selection after her career-best performance in Italy on Sunday.

Mills, 21, recorded personal bests in four out of seven events as well as a personal best points total in Lana.

It also saw her reach the Olympic B qualifying mark and enter the all-time top eight of British heptathletes.

"It's difficult to process, but for my third heptathlon I couldn't really ask for more," she told BBC Radio Solent.

Andover-based Mills, who celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this month, was competing in her first heptathlon for nearly two years.

She only made her senior Great Britain & Northern Ireland debut at the European Indoor Championships in March.

The strength of her fourth-placed finish in Lana, with a total of 6,180 points, moved her up to a world ranking of 26, on the fringes of selection for Tokyo.

"They've narrowed down the field this year, taking only 24 athletes, so I'm two places outside of getting an invite as it stands," Mills said.

"But if I can put in a similar performance in events in about five weeks' time, that could give me the points I need.

"I'm there or thereabouts at the moment, which is very exciting.

"I know I still have a lot more to squeeze out of every single event. This next block of training is all geared towards building on that PB points total.

"Selection for Tokyo would mean all this work and sacrifice over the years would've paid off and it will be the best call I've ever received."