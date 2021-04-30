Last updated on .From the section Athletics

O'Connor won a European Under-20 Championship silver medal for Ireland in 2019

Newry-born heptathlete Kate O'Connor has moved into 19th spot in the Olympic rankings for her event with the top 24 at the end of June earning Tokyo spots.

This follows O'Connor, 24, breaking her own Irish and Northern Ireland heptathlon records by 204 points as she achieved 6,297 in Italy last weekend.

The Olympic standard is 6,400 but only nine athletes have achieved that.

Therefore several qualifiers are likely to come from the ranking list which puts O'Connor in a strong position.

She does plan to target the 6,400 standard on at least one occasion over the next two months but it's possible she may already have done enough to qualify for a first Olympic Games appearance.

The current qualification list is led by Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson whose 6,981 tally set when winning the World Championship gold in Doha in 2019 has her ahead of Belgium's Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam.

O'Connor notched 6,297 points last weekend which saw her just pipped for first spot by Spain's Maria Vicente at the World Athletics Combined Events Challenge in the South Tyrolean town of Lana.

Her weekend performance moved her up 16 places in the ranking list from her previous position of 35th.

O'Connor had not competed in an heptathlon since the summer of 2019.

Back then, she set her previous Irish and Northern Ireland mark of 6,093 points when finishing second in the European Under-20s Championship in Sweden.

On that occasion, she became the first Irish heptathlete to win a medal at a major championship.