Ireland earned a maiden silver medal in the 4x200m women's relay at the World Athletics Relays in Poland on Sunday.

The quartet of Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker finished in second place behind Poland.

A strong run set a new national record and left Ireland just 0.95 seconds adrift of the hosts.

The 4x400m mixed relay team, who secured a place at this summer's Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, finished seventh in their final.

Ireland finished third in their qualifying heat to book a spot at the Olympics on Saturday.

Chris O'Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Andrew Mellon, in for Thomas Barr finished, seventh in the final with a time of 3:20.26 as Italy, brazil and the Dominican Republic secured the medal positions.

The women's 4x200m team put in a superb performance in Silesia to claim a silver medal in the final, behind Poland and ahead of Ecuador. The quartet's time of 1:35.93 was nearly a second quicker than Ireland's previous national record.