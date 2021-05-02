Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jessie Knight ran GB's final leg and held on for third place

Great Britain's 4x400m women's team won bronze at the 2021 World Athletics Relays event in Silesia in Poland.

The quartet of Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Emily Diamond and Jessie Knight finished behind winners Cuba and second-placed Poland.

The British runners set a time of three minutes 29.27 seconds.

"There were about four of us who got the baton at the same time and I think I got overly excited," said Knight, who ran the final leg.

"I just went for it, which to be honest in relay running, you've got to do.

"I got to about 250m winning and I felt really good, but I could just feel the pressure coming.

"It's the best I could do and I'm really glad I gave it a good go."