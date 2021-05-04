Cameron Chalmers' last major event was as part of the Great Britain 4x400m relay team at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Guernsey Olympic hopeful Cameron Chalmers says he has had the best start possible to his season after running the fastest-ever 400m on the island.

His time of 45.98 beat Dale Garland's mark of 46.50 in 2007 and was a third of a second off his own personal best.

It was his first race in more than 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"That's the fastest I've ever really opened with and, especially given the circumstances, I feel like I'm in the best place I've ever been in," he said.

"I'm right where I need to be and I really need to have my head on for the next 12 weeks because it's a short but important season and I really want to run fast when it matters."

Chalmers, 24, was part of Great Britain's relay squad at the 2019 World Championships and was the British indoor champion in 2019.

But the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic meant he decided to stay in Guernsey rather than face the disruption of self-isolation and possible infection caused by racing last summer.

"With the odd summer we had last year I took the decision not to bother racing as that would have involved having to travel back to the UK or around Europe and, given the conditions, my coach and I didn't feel like it was worth it," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Our main goals are this summer with the Olympics being moved to July and August.

"It's a reassuring sign that my training and being in this environment has really worked, but it's only a start.

"I've seen the numbers in training, you monitor that, but there's nothing like a race that can really reassure you as to exactly where you are and that things have been working or really highlight things that you need to work on."