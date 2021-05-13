Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Asher-Smith won the 60m in Duesseldorf in January

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith began her outdoor season with an impressive win over 200m in Savona, Italy.

The world champion at the distance won in 22.56 seconds, finishing ahead of fellow Briton Beth Dobbin, who was second in 23.06secs.

It was Asher-Smith's first 200m race since becoming world champion in Doha in October 2019.

The 25-year-old will take part in the 100m at the Grand Prix in Gateshead on 23 May.