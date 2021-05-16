Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Adeleke will compete in the Big 12 Championship 100m and 200m finals on Sunday night

Rhasidat Adeleke continued her stunning form in 2021 as the Dublin-born sprinter broke Phil Healy's Irish 200m record in Manhattan on Saturday night.

Adeleke, 18, secured a new national record of 22.96 to win her heat while representing the University of Texas at the Big 12 Championship.

Her time bettered Healy's mark of 22.99, which was set in July 2018.

The Tallaght AC athlete also broke the Irish U20 and U23 100m records with a time of 11.31 earlier in the evening.

That mark moves Adeleke second on the all-time 100m list behind Healy (11.28).

In April, Adeleke comfortably beat Emily Maher's 21-year-old Irish junior 200m record of 23.34 when she clocked 23.27 before lowering that time to 23.35 a week later.

The Dubliner has starred on the Irish athletics scene since her schools career, including a sprint double at the European Youth Olympics in Baku in 2019.

She was also part of the 4x100m relay team that won the silver medal at the 2018 World Under-20 championships in Finland.

Adeleke is set to compete in the finals of the 100m and 200m at the Big 12 on Sunday night.