Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith won gold over 200m and silver in the 100m at the 2019 World Championship in Doha

Watch live BBC TV coverage as British sprint star Dina Asher-Smith competes in Gateshead at the season-opening Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

Asher-Smith will contest the 100m against Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who between them have won the last three Olympic 100m titles, as well as rising American star Sha'Carri Richardson.

Britain's middle-distance star Laura Muir also competes as athletes seek to show their form for the Tokyo Olympics in front of a limited number of fans.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, but was relocated to the North East of England because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schedule

All times are BST and subject to change.

Sunday, 23 May

Coverage

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Events

19:03 - women's 400m starts

19:12 - men's long jump concludes

19:19 - women's high jump concludes

19:32 - women's shot put concludes

19:37 - women's 100m hurdles starts

19:49 - men's 1500m starts

20:02 - men's 5,000m starts

20:21 - men's pole vault concludes

20:27 - women's 100m final starts

20:37 - men's javelin concludes

20:40 - men's 200m starts

20:49 - women's triple jump concludes

20:51 - women's 1500m starts

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.