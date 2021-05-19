Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Max Burgin's victory came just minutes after Keely Hodgkinson's impressive display over the same distance

British teenager Max Burgin set the fastest 800m time of the year as he beat a high-class field at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava.

Burgin, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Thursday, clocked a personal best and European under-20 record time of 1 minute 44.14 seconds.

Earlier on Wednesday, 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson won the women's 800m.

The European Indoor champion ran 1:58:89 for a personal best and her first time under two minutes outdoors.

It was also a British under-20 record.

Hodgkinson's impressive showing was quickly followed up by a fine display from Burgin, who led from start to finish ahead of Dutchman Tony Van Diepen in second, with fellow Brit Jake Wightman third and 2019 world silver medallist Amel Tuka coming in eighth.

There was also success in the Czech Republic for Jessie Knight in the women's 400m hurdles, taking victory in a time of 54.74 seconds.

In the 3,000m steeplechase, Phil Normal produced the fastest time by a Brit for 27 years to finish second in an Olympic qualifying time of 8:20.12.

Meanwhile, American Fred Kerley underlined his impressive range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, finishing ahead of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17).

Kerley, world bronze medallist over 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 performance a month earlier, the first time he had gone under 10 seconds.

Kerley was in action again over 200m later in the meeting but did not threaten to complete the double as he finished second in 20.27, well adrift of impressive compatriot Kenny Bednarek who won in 19.93.