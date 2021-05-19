Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lee Evans won gold in the 400m and the men's 4x400m relay at the 1968 Olympic Games

Lee Evans, the two-time Olympic gold medallist and former 400m world record holder, has died aged 74.

American Evans was the first man to break the 44-second mark in the 400m when he claimed gold in 43.86secs at the 1968 Mexico Games.

He won men's 4x400m relay gold at the same Games and wore a black beret in solidarity with his team-mates, who were removed from the tournament after their Black Power podium salute.

Evans suffered a stroke earlier in May.

Evans was a founding member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which highlighted racial injustice in America before the 1968 Games.

Tommie Smith and John Carlos were sent home from Mexico for raising their fists as the national anthem played during the 200m medal ceremony.

Evans and his 400m relay team-mates wore black berets on the podium to show their support.

He coached national teams in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia when his competitive career finished.