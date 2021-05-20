Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Christian Taylor won his fourth triple jump world title in 2019

Double Olympic and four-time world triple jump champion Christian Taylor is set to miss the Tokyo Games after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old's fiancee, Austrian Olympic hurdler Beate Schrott, posted the news on her Instagram feed. external-link

She says the American suffered the injury at Wednesday's Golden Spike competition in the Czech Republic.

Schrott says Taylor has already had surgery, but how long Taylor may be out for has not been disclosed.

"It is heart-breaking," Schrott wrote. "I know he'll get through this. He will fight his way back."

The US athletics federation wished Taylor a speedy recovery without confirming the injury.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are due to start on 23 July after being delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.