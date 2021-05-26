Sophie Hitchon's career highlights include Commonwealth & Olympic Games bronze medals

Britain's Olympic hammer bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon has retired.

The 29-year-old, who threw a British record 74.54m in finishing third at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I've not been able to get myself in a position where I feel able to compete at that level, and I only want to do it if I can be at my best," she said.

"It has not been a decision I have taken lightly, but I am satisfied it's right for me at this time."

Hitchon reached the hammer final in the London 2012 Olympics and won medals across every age group, including gold at the World Junior and European Under-23 Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games.

UK Athletics Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: "Although it would have been nice to have had Sophie compete in Tokyo, I am pleased she has been able to make a decision she is happy with.

"If an athlete recognises that time has come then it's a positive moment because there is life after competing."