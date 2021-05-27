Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Asher-Smith, who won gold and silver in the 200m and 100m respectively at the World Championships in 2019, is one of Britain's most prominent medal hopes in Tokyo

Muller British Grand Prix Date: 13 July Venue: Gateshead International Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC Sport via TV, iPlayer or BBC Red Button.

Gateshead will host a second Diamond League event this season after the Anniversary Games was switched away from London Stadium.

The meeting was moved because of the cost of transforming the venue from a football stadium for just one event.

Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith will headline the event on 13 July after winning a high-quality 100m race at the same venue on Sunday.

The meeting will be many athletes' final stop before the Tokyo Olympics.

The Games, delayed for 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, begins on 21 July, with the athletics programme getting under way on 30 July.

"My first 100m of 2021 last weekend was against some tough opposition and I'm expecting it to be another exciting race when I go back there in a few weeks' time," said Asher-Smith.

The opening Diamond League meeting of the year was held at Gateshead last weekend, after the venue stepped in to replace Rabat on the calendar.

That event was a 2,000-ticket socially distanced sell-out and organisers hope that restrictions will have lifted to allow more fans to attend by July.

The Anniversary Games has not been held at London Stadium since 2019, after the 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

It may not return in 2022 either with the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championship competing for space in a calendar backlogged by the pandemic.