Alexandra Bell has an 800m personal best of 1:59.82 and with Sinead Denny pacing the two-lap event, a sub two-minute winning time could be a possibility

After Thursday's resolution of the European Permit issue, the focus finally switches to the track action in Saturday's Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Seemingly nailed on Irish Olympic contenders such as Phil Healy will be joined by several others chasing qualification for Tokyo.

These include another sprinter Marcus Lawler who looks in a strong position to secure 200m qualification.

British Olympic 800m contender Alexandra Bell is also in action.

She races in her specialist event in a strong field which includes Ireland's European Indoor Championship competitor from earlier this year Georgie Hartigan as well as other domestic Irish talent in Louise Shanahan, Iseult O'Donnell and Katie Kirk.

Hartigan secured her European Indoor berth when running 2:01 at the Dublin Micro Meet in February when Sinead Denny acted as the pacer and the Carrickfergus-based Dundrum South Dublin athlete will again be fulfilling that role on Saturday.

Bell set her personal best of 1:59.82 in 2019 and if the pacing goes to schedule, it's possible the south Belfast track could witness a sub-minute performance.

Fitzsimons faces Purcell in men's 800m

While Mark English is now understood to be competing in the Netherlands instead this weekend, the men's 800m should still be an excellent race with John Fitzsimons hoping a good run might edge him further up the Olympic qualifying rankings after he ran so well when finishing ahead of the Donegal man in Ostrava 10 days ago.

Fitzsimons shot up to 70th spot - with 48 spots available - following his run in the Czech Republic but he will need to be on his mettle in Belfast with another Irishman Harry Purcell also in the field after making a huge breakthrough to run 1:46 on the Mary Peters Track at the City of Lisburn club meeting last weekend, when he finished ahead of Andrew Coscoran.

With Coscoran also opting to switch to the Hengelo meeting following the confusion over the European Permit issue, he will be missing from the 1500m but it still features exciting Longford teenager Cian McPhillips who produced such an impressive indoor campaign over 800m.

Inevitably, McPhillips is already being compared to his fellow countyman and still the Irish mile and 1500m record holder Ray Flynn.

McPhillips' rivals in the 1500m are set to include Olympic 5,000m hopeful Sean Tobin, who clocked 13:33.93 for the 5km in Gateshead last weekend, and will be part of Feidhlim Kelly's strong Dublin Track Club group travelling north for Saturday's meeting.

Phil Healy looks well placed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

Healy doubling up

Phil Healy is planning to double up in Belfast by running both over 200m and 400m.

Her rivals in the 200m will include three members of Ireland's recent surprise second-place finishers in the 4x200m at the World Relays - Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Aoife Lynch.

Sophie Becker, the other member of Ireland's squad in Poland and a regular training partner of Healy, will race the Cork woman in the 400m.

With quality racing taking place across the programme which stretches from the 100m to the 5,000m, other Irish Olympic contenders in action include Michelle Finn.

The Leevale athlete, who looks well placed for one the 45 Tokyo berths available in the 3,000m steeplechase, will race her fellow Rio Olympian Kerry O'Flaherty over the barriers in what will bring back memories of their tussle in Letterkenny in 2015 when both secured Olympic qualification.

After running for the successful 4x400m mixed relay squad which secured Olympic qualification at the World Relays, Dublin-based county Down Andrew Mellon is in action in a strong domestic 400m field which includes Paul Murphy.

Tobin's decision to opt for the 1500m will mean that Ethiopian-born Irish-qualified athlete Hiko Tonosa will be favourite in the men's 5,000m given his 2016 personal best of 13:31.09.