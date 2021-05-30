Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lawrence Okoye won the discus at the European Team Championships in Poland on his first appearance for Great Britain in nine years.

Okoye, a finalist at the London Olympics, is making his athletics comeback after seven years out, which included a switch to American football.

He threw 64.22m with his fourth attempt to win the event with Poland's Robert Urbanek second with a throw of 62.57m.

GB's Jake Wightman won the 800m and compatriot Beth Dobbin won the 200m.

Against a field without many big names such as British world champion Dina Asher-Smith, Dobbin won with a season's best 22.78 seconds.

GB led the event after day one but slipped to second behind Poland on Sunday with a number of events yet to finish.

It was Okoye's sixth event this year but his first in a GB vest.

He set the current British record of 68.24m in 2012 and initially returned to the discus in 2019 but was hampered by injury.

His throw of 64.22m is below the Olympic qualifying standard of 66m.