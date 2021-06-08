Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Letesenbet Gidey won 10,000m silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey broke the women's 10,000m world record by more than five seconds - just two days after it had previously been smashed.

Gidey ran 29 minutes 1.03 seconds at the Ethiopian trials in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

On Sunday, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan had broken the previous record, set by Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics, by more than 10 seconds.

"I expected to run a world record," said 23-year-old Gidey.

"I'd like to try to break the world record again and break 29 minutes."

Gidey also holds the women's 5,000m world record and is now the first woman to hold both world records since Ingrid Kristiansen did so from 1986-1993.

The world silver medallist was a clear winner at the trials, finishing more than a minute in front of Tsigie Gebreselama.