Parkrun 'fearful for future' as it writes to PM Boris Johnson asking for support

Parkrun
There are 729 different Parkrun locations across the UK and more than three million registered runners.

Parkrun has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning a further delay to its return is now "likely" and that it is now "fearful for our future".

Organisers say they face "significant and unjustifiable barriers" from a number of councils and have appealed to Mr Johnson for help.

The 5km events were meant to resume on 5 June but got put back to 26 June, with that date now in doubt too.

"Despite the government's best efforts, Parkrun finds itself trapped," it said.

Organisers need a significant number of landowners to give permission for races to return to avoid overcrowding at the mass participation event.

They said last month that 250 locations in England had given them permission to return, but that this fell "far short" of the number needed to prevent overcrowding at the areas given the go ahead.

Cabinet ministers Robert Jenrick and Oliver Dowden, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and World Athletics president Lord Coe have all backed the return of the event, which was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are deemed both legal and safe to return yet cannot do so because of uncoordinated and often unwarranted blockages by a number of local authorities who do not understand nor recognise the national framework," continued the letter.

"We are a small charity and as a board we are fearful for our future. We need your help if we are to find a way through the added bureaucracy.

"It is clear that we need a significant intervention from the top of government to convince a few councils that their actions are inappropriate and that Parkun should be allowed to continue to benefit the mental and physical health of local communities in a safe and responsible manner."

  • Comment posted by Colin2020, at 13:18 9 Jun

    Why anyone would go out of their way to try and stop an outside event which encourages exercise and unity in the community smells a bit of power hunger to me.

    • Reply posted by Mad World, at 13:34 9 Jun

      Mad World replied:
      Rightly or not, if you allow an event on your property you 'could' be see as liable should any of the participants become ill

      Our club had the same problem with sports pitches. Sport was allowed in small groups but the owners were reluctant to allow us to use them

  • Comment posted by BWhit480, at 13:22 9 Jun

    Given being overweight and/or lack of exercise is a risk factor for serious illness with covid and other health problems, any exercise related activity needs to be able to continue as best as possible, including park runs, especially as these are also outdoors where transmission is known to be lower.

    • Reply posted by The bald crusader, at 13:27 9 Jun

      The bald crusader replied:
      Nothing stopping people running on their own. Or smaller groups.

  • Comment posted by Robledo, at 13:20 9 Jun

    Can't run around a park but can walk around inside a shopping mall.
    Less park runs = more crowded park runs.
    About as much logic to this as there was to so many other ill thought through covid decisions.

  • Comment posted by Whats that smell, at 13:18 9 Jun

    Park Run is an amazing charity providing mass-participation in exercise for the benefit of all. No wonder the Government won’t step in as none of their mates earn anything from it.

    • Reply posted by BigRob, at 13:20 9 Jun

      BigRob replied:
      Rather a childish comment.

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 13:34 9 Jun

    I don't know how many different ways to say this:

    It. Is. Out. Doors.

    Outside transmission isn't impossible but it's highly unlikely. I blame the media for obsessing over pictures of people in parks when almost all transmission occurs in homes and workplaces. Where's the shaming of employers forcing staff into crowded offices and factories? Instead, we've stigmatised healthy outdoor exercise.

    • Reply posted by discopants, at 13:37 9 Jun

      discopants replied:
      It's utterly perverse isn't it. Banning outdoor sports in response to a pandemic that preys on the unhealthy and doesn't spread easily at all outdoors.

  • Comment posted by Rachel, at 13:19 9 Jun

    Councils are against it because they can't make any money from it. They'd rather we all went to overpriced gyms that, then pay them business rates.

    We had a great little market in an unused concrete area in our local park 2 years ago until Bristol council decided to charge a fortune to the organisers for doing diddly-squat.

    • Reply posted by DJbassman, at 13:23 9 Jun

      DJbassman replied:
      Maybe the case - but its the councils duty to manage budgets with declining incomes, and supporting this does have costs, so its not really fair to expect council tax revenues to support it...

  • Comment posted by heeby_geeby, at 13:17 9 Jun

    That's been a problem throughout this pandemic - uncoordinated rules differing from one country to another.

    Visit two different care homes to understand the different way the rules are applied.

    It's daft that park run can't proceed. Indeed - it should be encouraged, rather than being a risk I suggest it brings greater benefits.

    That said, I don't buy the "fearful for future" line either.

    • Reply posted by Rachel, at 13:20 9 Jun

      Rachel replied:
      Not sure why different countries need the same rules. What Spain or Germany might do, has no bearing on the UK.

  • Comment posted by Jim, at 13:52 9 Jun

    Some of the comments on here show a lot of people have no knowledge of Parkrun or its aims.
    Parkrun provides a supportive communal environment for people from all parts of society who want to try and do some exercise to improve their health. It take up about 90 minutes one day a week.
    Best of all it is free for everyone.

    • Reply posted by DJbassman, at 13:58 9 Jun

      DJbassman replied:
      Thats where you lost me Jim...Supportive communal environment...honestly cant think of anything worse....

  • Comment posted by al9901, at 13:20 9 Jun

    From the outset of this pandemic, everything has been kicked into the long grass, from health and wellbeing to jobs and spending. Time to accept (especially when immunity is so high) that life must go on and future generations wont want to participate in a society that is as risk/life averse plus deal with a huge debt created by their parents.

  • Comment posted by IAINW, at 13:45 9 Jun

    Negative comments are from non-park runners. Park run is a great success giving people the opportunity to run with other runners with a range of abilities to reach their goal. The strange things about it not being allowed is you can book to run a run through race, apply for London, Brighton Marathon etc which will also have spectators but not parkrun!

    • Reply posted by BenHalifax, at 20:51 9 Jun

      BenHalifax replied:
      I think the comments about anyone can run when they want whats the problem are just ignorant. Parkrun is about the comradery that can get people fit from a very basic start. It's about a free timed event that is low key and is a stepping stone to bigger things in the future from my experience. One friend could barely run under 28 mins when they ran only 2 years ago and is now running sub 18 mins!

  • Comment posted by Matt B, at 13:29 9 Jun

    All the evidence indicates COVID spread outdoors is minimal. Parkrun has really helped people with obesity issues (notably a comorbidity that creates worse outcomes for COVID patients). It's about time people started making decisions related to the pandemic based on facts rather than their (worrying) determination to control other peoples lives unnecessarily!

  • Comment posted by vince, at 13:36 9 Jun

    I for 1 as thousands of others can wait for Parkrun to return

  • Comment posted by Pynny, at 13:24 9 Jun

    Name and shame the list of councils that have not given permission! that we the local constituents can contact the council to put pressure on them

    • Reply posted by DJbassman, at 13:32 9 Jun

      DJbassman replied:
      Please do - then the others who have a different view can also apply pressure to counter - not all of us think these are a good idea and some of us find it all a bit 'look at me'..why cant these people just go for run anyway?

  • Comment posted by fjortoft9, at 19:50 9 Jun

    There’s absolutely no good reason for landowners not to give permission for park runs to restart. The impact on transmission will be negligible and the vulnerable have almost all been fully vaccinated anyway.
    The health benefits massively outweigh the tiny risks and the sooner it returns the better.

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 13:31 9 Jun

    I love parkrun and want it back, but they made a mistake by delaying (the govt and PHE authorised them to return in March) and then asking for permission when landowners had never withdrawn it - it was the govt who suspended parkruns and the govt who authorised them to return.
    If you ask someone in authority for permission for something they've already approved, they're bound to be suspicious...

    • Reply posted by Mark Cameron, at 13:35 9 Jun

      Mark Cameron replied:
      Fair point. I asked why we're delayed in Scotland - got told it was not allowed until we got to Level 0 in the SG Framework and Sport Scotland guidance prevented it. Turns out both were wrong. Scotland CMO said the guidance at Level 2 meant we could resume. So Parkrun themselves got that wrong.

  • Comment posted by Prodding at the Rotten Core Of Leftieism, at 13:21 9 Jun

    This does transcends politics, but "Fearful for the future" is a bit of an over the top.

    Local councils just put barriers up in front of everything regardless of party.

    • Reply posted by Origo, at 13:57 9 Jun

      Origo replied:
      Hurdle race then?

  • Comment posted by FM, at 21:58 9 Jun

    One of the big issues now is that the lack of permissions are predominantly in 2 or 3 areas (London & the North East). Everywhere else is good to go. England athletics guidelines let events start many weeks ago. Parkrun, with a large public profile, is trying to do the right thing. Frustration all round, and if places lose Parkrun there’ll be questions to answer.

    Ps Parkrun is ace.

  • Comment posted by truesportsfan, at 18:33 9 Jun

    I used Park Run for a number of years until lockdown.
    It will be pathetic if this has to close down. The health benefits both physical and mental are profound and it is undertaken in the open air. What is the matter with some Councils. A little extra organisation and this can be done relatively safely. Or do you want further hospital beds filled with obese and mentally stressed human beings?

  • Comment posted by Dave, at 16:47 9 Jun

    Contrary to what others have said, I don't believe that a Local Authority could be held responsible for someone catching COVID at a Parkrun any more than they could for using a playpark or walking the dog. They are also not really the "landowner", they just manage it on behalf of us. Those who live in a borough own it surely?

  • Comment posted by Terry McCann, at 13:23 9 Jun

    Just hold the event anyway - whats going to happen?, police arresting all participants? People have had enough with stupid barriers to normal life - if people dont feel 'safe' then dont go!

    • Reply posted by Jolenes Discarded Ashtray, at 13:28 9 Jun

      Jolenes Discarded Ashtray replied:
      The issue is that if a significant number of them can't open, but some did, then they would be overwhelmed by participants (there are often 2 or 3 runs within a relatively small area). So there would be a lack of safe social distancing. They need to be allowed to open most of them so the number of people at each is kept low.

