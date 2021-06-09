Parkrun 'fearful for future' as it writes to PM Boris Johnson asking for support
Parkrun has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning a further delay to its return is now "likely" and that it is now "fearful for our future".
Organisers say they face "significant and unjustifiable barriers" from a number of councils and have appealed to Mr Johnson for help.
The 5km events were meant to resume on 5 June but got put back to 26 June, with that date now in doubt too.
"Despite the government's best efforts, Parkrun finds itself trapped," it said.
Organisers need a significant number of landowners to give permission for races to return to avoid overcrowding at the mass participation event.
They said last month that 250 locations in England had given them permission to return, but that this fell "far short" of the number needed to prevent overcrowding at the areas given the go ahead.
Cabinet ministers Robert Jenrick and Oliver Dowden, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and World Athletics president Lord Coe have all backed the return of the event, which was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are deemed both legal and safe to return yet cannot do so because of uncoordinated and often unwarranted blockages by a number of local authorities who do not understand nor recognise the national framework," continued the letter.
"We are a small charity and as a board we are fearful for our future. We need your help if we are to find a way through the added bureaucracy.
"It is clear that we need a significant intervention from the top of government to convince a few councils that their actions are inappropriate and that Parkun should be allowed to continue to benefit the mental and physical health of local communities in a safe and responsible manner."
Less park runs = more crowded park runs.
About as much logic to this as there was to so many other ill thought through covid decisions.
It. Is. Out. Doors.
Outside transmission isn't impossible but it's highly unlikely. I blame the media for obsessing over pictures of people in parks when almost all transmission occurs in homes and workplaces. Where's the shaming of employers forcing staff into crowded offices and factories? Instead, we've stigmatised healthy outdoor exercise.
We had a great little market in an unused concrete area in our local park 2 years ago until Bristol council decided to charge a fortune to the organisers for doing diddly-squat.
Visit two different care homes to understand the different way the rules are applied.
It's daft that park run can't proceed. Indeed - it should be encouraged, rather than being a risk I suggest it brings greater benefits.
That said, I don't buy the "fearful for future" line either.
Parkrun provides a supportive communal environment for people from all parts of society who want to try and do some exercise to improve their health. It take up about 90 minutes one day a week.
Best of all it is free for everyone.
The health benefits massively outweigh the tiny risks and the sooner it returns the better.
If you ask someone in authority for permission for something they've already approved, they're bound to be suspicious...
Local councils just put barriers up in front of everything regardless of party.
Ps Parkrun is ace.
It will be pathetic if this has to close down. The health benefits both physical and mental are profound and it is undertaken in the open air. What is the matter with some Councils. A little extra organisation and this can be done relatively safely. Or do you want further hospital beds filled with obese and mentally stressed human beings?