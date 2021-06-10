Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mageean plans to travel to St Moritz for four weeks of altitude training later this month

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean clocked 4:04.32 to finish 12th in a loaded Diamond League 1500m in Florence won in 3:53.63 by in-form Sifan Hassan.

With Dutch star Hassan winning a thriller against Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir, Mageean was never in contention.

A circuit season's opener of 4:04.32 would normally be creditable but the women's 1500m is now incredibly strong.

Mageean set her PB of 4:00.15 in the 2019 world final won by Hassan.

The Olympic Games-qualified Irish athlete managed to pick her way past a couple of athletes on the final lap after being at the back of the field for most of the race as she finished in a season's best.

But the leading trio had long put their stamp on the race after a searing early gallop set by Polish pacemaker Aneta Lemiesz who helped the main protagonists reach the 800m mark in 2:07.

As Muir began to lose contention with 150 metres to go, Kipyegon briefly moved ahead of Hassan just on the final bend but the Dutchwoman - who broke the 10,000m world record last weekend only to lose it two days later to Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey - kicked again to take victory by 0.28 seconds with the Olympic champion setting a national record.

Hassan's time moved her to the top of this year's world rankings although it was 1.68 seconds shy of her best set when winning the world title in Doha - a championships where she also triumphed in the 10,000m.

The brave Scotswoman Muir produced a season's best of 3:55.59 - 0.37 outside her personal best set in 2016.

Canada's Gabriela Debues-Stafford was fourth in 4:00.46 with Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo [4:00.84] and Britain's Eilish McColgan [4:02.12] in sixth.

Belgium's Elise Vanderelst [4:02.63], Ethiopia's Lemlem Hailu [4:03.24], Spain's Esther Guerrero [4:03.67], Britain's Katie Snowden [4:03.86] and Italy's Gaia Sabbatini [4:04.23] also finished ahead of Mageean who plans to head to St Moritz on 24 June for close to a month's altitude training before travelling to Japan.