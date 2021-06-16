The 2021 Belfast City Marathon was due to take place on 19 September

The 2021 Belfast City Marathon has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday 3 October.

Organisers say the event has been moved from its original date of 19 September due to "severe congestion of other cultural events in Belfast during September".

Last year's run was cancelled because of Covid-19 after it was initially moved back to September.

All entrants will automatically transfer to the new date.

The change means the race will now be held on the same day as the London Marathon, which is hoping to welcome a record 50,000 entrants.

"Belfast City Marathon are fully aware that there are still some restrictions which may affect the staging of their event and will follow all NI Executive guidelines throughout their planning and implementation to ensure participants, volunteers, staff, and members of the public are kept safe," organisers said in a statement.

"The organisers have decided to cap all events under these guidelines and full details of participant numbers are available on the official website."

The statement added: "Finally, we would ask for your patience at this time while we work through all our race day plans but will be in touch with more information as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support at this time.