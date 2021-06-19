Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Crouser broke a 28-year Olympic record to win gold at Rio 2016

Ryan Crouser broke the men's shot put world record after a 23.37m throw at the United States Olympic track and field trials.

The 2016 Olympic champion's effort broke the previous record of 23.12m that had been held by compatriot Randy Barnes since 1990.

Crouser set the new benchmark with his fourth throw in Eugene, Oregon.

"The second it left my hand I knew it was good," said 28-year-old. "It's been a lot of work and dedication."

He added: "It feels like a weight has lifted.

"I felt really, really confident coming in, but it wasn't an expectation.

"The times I've come up short was me just getting a little bit tight, and trying to force it. I stayed loose, I stayed relaxed and executed my game plan that I had coming in, and that was the key for me finally doing it."

Joe Kovacs was second with a 22.34m throw, while Payton Otterdahl's 21.92m effort helped him secure third place as they joined Crouser in claiming America's three shot put spots for the Olympics in Tokyo.