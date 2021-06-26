Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr took two of the spots on the podium on Saturday

Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman will go to the Tokyo Olympics after taking the top two positions in the men's 1500m final at the British Championships.

Kerr, 23, finished 0.05 seconds ahead of fellow Scot Wightman.

Laura Muir and fellow Scot Jemma Reekie have progressed to Sunday's women's 800m final by winning their heats.

Four-time European indoor champion Muir, 28, had previously reached the Olympic qualifying standard and won in 2:05.41 in Manchester.

Reekie, 23, was almost four seconds faster at 2:01.46.

The championships doubles as Olympic trials and Muir and Reekie's final will take place at 14:50 BST on Sunday.

Athletes need to finish in the top two and achieve qualifying standard to make Team GB's Tokyo squad.