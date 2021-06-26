Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The US Olympic trials have been taking place all weekend in Eugene, Oregon

Grant Holloway missed the 110m hurdles world record by just a hundredth of a second as he qualified for the Olympics at the US trials.

Reigning world champion Holloway, 23, who holds indoor 60m hurdles world record, won the final in 12.96 seconds.

But in his semi-final he finished a hundredth of a second outside Aries Merritt's 2012 world record of 12.80 seconds.

"At this point [the world record] is definitely possible," Holloway said.

"A lot of people said I could never run 12.9 again. I'm just continuing to figure out ways to get better."

Gabrielle Thomas won the women's 200m in 21.61 seconds - the fastest time in more than three decades, with only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner having run it faster.

However nine-time Olympic medallist Allyson Felix, 35, who had qualified for Tokyo in the 400m came up short in the 200m, finishing fifth in her final US trials event, 17 years after she made her Olympic debut.

In the men's 400m hurdles, Rai Benjamin, 23, won the final in 46.83 seconds, just five hundreds of a second outside fellow American Kevin Young's world record, which has stood since 1992.

"It hurts a little bit that it was right there and I couldn't grab it, but it's just more fuel for the fire," said Benjamin.

Seventeen-year-old Erriyon Knighton ran a 19.88-second personal best to win the men's 200m semi-finals, ahead of Kenny Bednarek (19.90) and world champion Noah Lyles (19.91).

Reigning world champion DeAnna Price extended her own American record in the hammer throw with an 80.31m effort and in the pole vault, 30-year-old Katie Nageotte cleared a world-leading 4.95m, with only two women having ever jumped higher.