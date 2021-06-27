Leon Reid earned a dominant victory in the 200m final at the Irish Championships as his main domestic rival Marcus Lawler could only finish third

Leon Reid advances his claims for Olympic Games selection with a dominant 200m win at the Irish Championships and will now hope that his Tokyo spot is confirmed this week.

Reid is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol last month.

Sunday's win will consolidate his place inside the Tokyo 200m qualifying spots.

But Reid will have to be nominated by Athletics Ireland with his place then ratified by Irish Olympic bosses.

English-based Reid, who had to self isolate for 10 days to be able to race at Santry, held off his main Irish domestic rival Marcus Lawler, who could only finish third, by clocking a season's best of 20.79 seconds.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, who set his personal best of 20.27 in 2018, finished 0.18 seconds ahead of Raheny's Mark Smyth with Carlow man Lawler, who was also inside an Olympic qualifying position going into the weekend, clocking 20.99.

Qualifying window closes on Tuesday

The bonus world ranking points available at the national championships should keep Reid in the crucial top 56 positions with World Athletics' qualifying window closing on Tuesday, after he went into the weekend in 43rd spot

Lawler's Tokyo berth could be in jeopardy, though, as he occupied 49th place in the Road to Tokyo list heading into the national championships and with others attempting to move up the rankings as meetings continue all over the globe until Tuesday's qualifying deadline.

On the same theme, Donegal 800m athlete Mark English clocked 1:45.51 to finish third at a meeting in Leverkusen on Sunday which was again just outside the Olympic standard of 1:45.20 after he went into the weekend just inside the Tokyo qualifying positions.

English has also entered Tuesday's meeting in Barcelona as he can't be certain whether he has done enough at this stage to secure his Tokyo spot under World Athletics' rankings system.

Phil Healy held off Rhasidat Adeleke to win a thrilling women's 200m but was denied a new national record by a marginal wind reading

Healy beats Adeleke in women's 200m thriller

The women's 200m proved the race of the weekend at Santry with Phil Healy being denied regaining the national record by a wind reading just over the legal limit after holding off Rhasidat Adeleke in a thriller.

Healy's time of 22.83 seconds left her 0.01 ahead of the national record holder but both times could not be registered as personal bests as Adeleke's mark of 22.96 set on US collegiate duty earlier this summer remained intact because of the 2.1m per second wind reading with the legal limit 2.0.

However, the Cork woman's win bolstered her 200m berth in Tokyo and she will hope Saturday's impressive 400m in windy conditions will also have also moved her into a qualifying position in the longer event.

Youngster Adeleke is set to miss out on the Games as she needed to run the qualifying standard of 22.80 to secure a berth.

Sarah Lavin will hope that her latest national 100m hurdles title in 13.17 seconds will guarantee her Olympic spot although it will be a nervous wait for the Limerick woman until matters are confirmed in midweek.

After running a huge personal best of 12.95 seconds in Madrid last weekend, Lavin moved into 39th place in the rankings with the top 40 set to earn Olympic berths.

Hiko Tonosa is among the Irish Olympic hopefuls set to miss out on the Games but after his impressive 5,000m win over Sean Tobin in Saturday's windy conditions, he completed a distance double by triumphing in the 10,000m in 29:41.88.

Carrick-on-Shannon club-man Gerard O'Donnell, meanwhile, earned a fifth straight 110m hurdles title as he clocked 14.04 seconds to finish 0.16 ahead of Crusaders' Matthew Behan.