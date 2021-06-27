Hodgkinson is coached by Trevor Painter and his wife and former world 800m medallist Jenny Meadows

Teenager Keely Hodgkinson says she is relishing taking on the world's best after upsetting Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir to secure an 800m Olympic spot.

The 19-year-old, who won the European Indoor crown this year, tracked Muir's early break before picking off Reekie to win the British title in 1:59.61.

"I was a little bit of an underdog but the championship environment is something I thrive off," she said.

"Every athlete aims to make the final and I'll be the same."

Muir, beaten to second by Reekie, will discover on Tuesday if she is selected for the 800m-1500m double in Japan.

"I know that doesn't give me an automatic place but I hope I have done enough." said Muir.

"It wasn't a great race tactically for me but it is what it is. It wasn't smart and you can't afford that with the calibre of these girls."

Hodgkinson, whose rapid rise included breaking the world under-20 record in January, has been tipped by mentor and former world 800m medallist Jenny Meadows to break Dame Kelly Holmes' 1995 national record of 1:56.21.

The Wigan athlete's win showed composure to go with outright speed however as she stalked down the two favourites after a slow first lap to win by more than half a second.

"I really wanted to stay in there as I couldn't afford to give anyone a space let alone a metre," Hodgkinson added.

Elliot Giles prevailed in a far closer finish in the men's race, beating European junior champion Oliver Dustin by one hundredth of a second, in 1:45.11. Daniel Rowden, the 2020 champion, was third in 1:45.14 and may have done enough to convince the selectors to include him alongside the first two in their Olympic selection.

Tiffany Porter, 33, beat younger sister Cindy Sember in the 100m hurdles, coming home in 12.78 seconds. Sember finished third behind Alicia Barrett, but is likely to earn her place in Tokyo as the only other athlete to have achieved the Olympic qualification time.

Jazmin Sawyers defended her long jump title with a best of 6.75m to secure her seat on the plane along with second-placed Abigail Irozuru. Lorraine Ugen, who has jumped further than either this season, was third and may well be added to the Olympic team next week.

Shara Proctor, former world silver medallist, pulled out of the event earlier in the weekend announcing that injury had brought her season to an early end.

Morgan Lake, 24, will go to her second Olympics after winning her sixth straight national high jump title with a 1.93m clearance, while Jessica Judd, who qualified in the 10,000m earlier this month, will have the option of doubling up in Japan after winning the 5,000m in 15:10.02

Taylor Campbell, 11th in the world this year, won the hammer with 75.10m to secure his Olympic spot with rival Nick Miller absent after being granted a medical exemption.

More to follow.