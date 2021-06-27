Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be competing in her fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in the Olympic 100m and 200m after storming the Jamaican trials.

The fastest woman alive ran a career-best time of 21.79 seconds in the 200m on Sunday - after clocking 10.71 seconds in the 100m on Friday.

Fraser-Pryce, 34, who ran 10.63 in the 100m three weeks ago, was ecstatic to come in under 22 seconds.

"I never ever doubted myself because everything has to do with time and being patient," she said.

"I'm just elated that I was finally able to break the 22 seconds."

In the men's 200m, former Commonwealth champion Rasheed Dwyer came first ahead of Yohan Blake and Tyquendo Tracey.

Rio gold medallist Omar McLeod came last in the 110m hurdles after hitting the first hurdle, the loss meaning he misses out on an Olympic spot.

Ronald Levy won in 13.10 and Damion Thomas and Hansle Parchment came second and third respectively to all qualify for Tokyo.

Megan Tapper won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.68, while Stephenie-Ann McPherson booked a spot at her third straight Olympics as she clocked 49.60 in the 400m.

Candice McLeod and Roneisha McGregor recorded lifetime bests of 49.91 and 50.02 respectively in the 400m to see them through to Tokyo, while Sean Bailey, Christopher Taylor and Karayme Bartley qualified in the men's event.

Meanwhile in the field events, 2017 World Championship bronze medallist O'Dayne Richards won the shot put after throwing 20.47m.