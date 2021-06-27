Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Emer McKee is a member of the Willowfield club in East Belfast

Belfast girl Emer McKee broke her own world 5km record for a 12-year-old by 13 seconds in Lisburn on Sunday.

McKee smashed the world's best time by a 12-year-old in a 5km road race at Down Royal Racecourse in April and set her latest record at the same venue.

The Willowfield Harrier clocked 16 minutes and 27 seconds at the Lisburn Festival of Running on Sunday.

After her performance in April, Emer explained her success by saying that "I just try to run as fast as I can".

Her run back in April led to widespread media coverage including a live interview on BBC Breakfast.

After starting in the sport in Parkruns, the youngster joined the Willowfield club at the age of nine.

Prior to her run in April, the previous world's best 5km road race time for a 12-year-old was a mark of 17:16 in Florida by Annabella Veltcheva in March 2017.

Sunday's event was organised by ChampionChip Ireland who stage road racing events all over the island and organisers said they "extended big congratulations" to the Belfast girl.