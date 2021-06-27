Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sydney McLaughlin beat Dalilah Muhammad to break the Olympic and world champion's world record

Sydney McLaughlin set a new women's 400m hurdles world record with a time of 51.90 seconds in the final of the US Olympic athletics trials in Oregon, which was affected by a heatwave.

McLaughlin, 21, beat Olympic and world champion Dalilah Muhammad, whose record she broke after a temperature of 44C (111F) delayed racing to the evening.

"There's no animosity, just two great athletes pushing each other," she said.

Noah Lyles won the men's 200m in a world-leading 19.74secs.

World champion Lyles finished ahead of Kenny Bednarek (19.78secs), with 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton third in 19.84secs.

Lyles had failed to make the cut in the 100m and had finished second and third behind Knighton in the first round and the semi-final.

"I relaxed," said Lyles. "I let my body do what it does. I know I was asking for a lot."

Athing Mu, 19, competing as a professional for the first time, won the women's 800m in 1:56.07 - the second-fastest time ever by an American woman in the event.

Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson won won silver and bronze medals respectively at the 2019 World Championships, were second and third.