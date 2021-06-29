Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Andrew Butchart is a European bronze medallist

British Athletics is investigating claims Scottish runner Andrew Butchart faked a Covid-19 test in order to return to the UK after an international event.

The comments were allegedly made by Butchart in a podcast that was subsequently deleted.

He was selected on Tuesday for Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics but British Athletics says that is under review.

The 29-year-old finished sixth in the final of the 5000m at the 2016 Games.

Butchart allegedly said he changed the date on an earlier PCR test after a delay in getting results back before his flight to the UK.

However, speaking to the Times, the Scot said he had "never falsified a PCR test".

He added: "I used the example of athletes I know having to use previous PCR results to get through check-in but not immigration. To confirm I have not done this but know of people who have."

In a statement, British Athletics said it was "aware of comments" and that it "takes very seriously any suggestion that an athlete has not followed guidelines".

It added: "As a result, this selection will stand subject to further investigation by UK Athletics. No further comment will be made until this investigation is concluded."