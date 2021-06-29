Karsten Warholm defended his world 400m hurdles title in Doha in 2019

It has quickly become a trademark routine each time Karsten Warholm stands on the start line ready to race.

A series of aggressive palm smacks of his cheeks, chest and legs followed by a deafening primal roar before he blasts from the starting blocks and runs with Terminator-like determination.

Every race you can feel the expectation from those watching that the 400m hurdles world record - set four years before he was born - will finally be broken.

And although the 25-year-old Norwegian, gold medallist at the 2019 World Championships, is relishing the pressure to perform to such lofty heights, he says his eyes are firmly set on Olympic gold in Tokyo ahead of records.

And the reason behind his sense of calm? His love of Lego and his classic car, a retro Beetle.

"With a lot of spare time during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got into building Lego which was a nice way to recharge and focus on something else that I enjoy," says the 2019 and 2017 world champion, who has created a list of elaborate creations including Tower Bridge, Old Trafford, a Porsche and a Disney Castle.

"To relive moments I had as a kid is nice as I'm a sentimental person, so it's been fun getting into it again and I like old cars," he said. "I had an old Beetle built up from the bottom with an old radio because I like to cherish things from the past."

A special homecoming - for the fans, too

With the one lap hurdles mark of 46.78 set by 1992 Olympic champion Kevin Young 29 years ago within touching distance, Warholm's form suggests his name will be added to the history books sooner or later.

Last August, the European gold medallist scorched to a 46.87 European record in Stockholm following a swift 46.92 during the 2019 season, thus becoming the first man to twice eclipse the 47-second barrier.

Warholm's 2021 Olympic campaign too has started with a bang, courtesy of a superb 33.26-second 300m hurdles world best in Oslo at the start of June, and he will make his 400m debut over the barriers in the Norwegian capital at Thursday's Diamond League meeting.

"It [the world best] was a really nice benchmark to have, to see there's been some improvements this year," the Oslo-based athlete says.

"I just want to run a personal best and to entertain the home crowd - it will be the first time in almost two years so it's very special. I'm always all-in and trying to set the bar very high for myself."

The importance of having fun

Guided by 65-year-old Leif Olav Alnes, the duo have a wonderfully whacky relationship as best friends immersed in a life of humour and practical jokes, combined with intense training.

"It's a match made in heaven," Warholm says. "He's the old man but he keeps young in his mind and is full of experience and knowledge, and a great friend too who has given me the ability to perform at the best level.

"I wouldn't do this journey on my own - it's good to have the best coach in the world on it with me."

With a passion for sharp suits, Warholm is well-known for having a personality as bright and extravagant as the dapper outfits he likes to showcase off the track.

"Humour and having fun takes away some of the seriousness of having to perform," he says. "I want to of course race well but I also want to enjoy it - I like to show who I really am and do it in a real way."

The world record motivation

On the the inevitable world record hopes on his shoulders, the European indoor 400m record holder, who failed to progress beyond the semi-final stage at the 2016 Games in Rio, says: "I feel better prepared than ever.

"I've been focusing more on high quality training and a few adjustments to make some developments, but we mostly stick to the formula we know works.

"It is not a given that I will break the world record first and it's hard to tell when it will happen. I'm very happy I'm able to talk about it as a scenario that can happen, though."

Indeed, Rai Benjamin, the American world silver medallist, recorded a surprise 46.83 at the US Olympic trials in Oregon last weekend to pass Warholm on the all-time standings.

Warholm says he embraces the pressure from Norway as one of only two Olympic medal hopes for the Scandinavian nation, along with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 20-year-old European 1500m and 5,000m champion.

"The people of Norway are really positive and I hope I can inspire the children and spread some joy," he says. "Jakob and I are pushing each other to become even better - that helps to boost the interest in our country."