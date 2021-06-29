Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir, Nicole Yeargin, Jemma Reekie and Beth Dobbin (L-R)

Laura Muir will run in the 800m and 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics after receiving a discretionary spot from selectors in the former event.

The European 1500m champion finished third behind Keely Hodgkinson and fellow Scot Jemma Reekie at the British Championships.

Muir, 28, finished seventh in the 1500m final at the Rio Games of 2016.

Reekie and Muir are among 12 Scots in a British athletics squad of 72 competing in track and field in Japan.

European silver medallist Eilish McColgan also doubles up over two disciplines - the 5000m and 10,000m - while Beth Dobbin will run in the 200m and is in the 4x100m relay team.

Nicole Yeargin lines up in the 400m and is joined in the 4x400m relay team by Zoey Clark.

Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman run together in the 1500m, while Andrew Butchart goes in the 5000m, hoping to improve on his sixth place finish in Rio five years ago.

Stephanie Twell, Stephanie Davis and Callum Hawkins were already assured of their marathon places at the Games, which run from 23 July to 8 August.

Andrew Butchart, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman and Callum Hawkins (L-R)