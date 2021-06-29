Last updated on .From the section Athletics

English took 0.13 seconds off his own personal best as he broke David Matthews' Irish record

Donegal's Mark English booked his place at the Tokyo Olympics by setting a new Irish 800m record.

His time of 1:44.71 in Castellon broke David Matthews' 26-year national record, and crucially moved him inside the Olympic standard of 1:45.20.

It was a perfectly-timed race from English, who went into the event still not guaranteed of a place in Tokyo having failed to meet the required time on Sunday, where he ran a 1:45.51 meaning he had to race in Spain in a last-ditch attempt to secure his spot.

European bronze medallist English, 28, had previously clocked the second best Irish 800m time in 2013, that was bettered only by Matthews' record of 1:44.82, which had stood since 1995.

Finn Valley AC's English finished second in his race on Tuesday, behind Algeria's Yassine Hethat (1:44.25).

Elsewhere on Tuesday in Lucerne, Limerick's Sarah Lavin ran 13.16 in the 100m hurdles in a time that will likely be enough to secure her place on the plane to Tokyo.

Eilish Flanagan put herself in a strong position by running 9:42.71 in the 3,000m steeplechase, while Sligo's Chris O'Donnell recorded a 400m PB (45.55) to move closer to an Olympic berth, with 1,500m runner Andrew Coscoran facing a wait to see if he has done enough after clocking 3:43:15 on Tuesday.