Cameron Chalmers is the first Guernsey track and field athlete to represent Team GB at an Olympics since Lee Merrien raced in the Marathon at London 2012

Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers says his is proud to have been selected for Team GB for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old has been selected as part of the 4x400m relay squad after finishing second in the 400m at the British Championships last weekend.

It is a first Olympics for Chalmers, whose brother Alastair missed out on selection in the 400m hurdles.

"It's one of those things that I've obviously worked towards and wanted for a long, long time," he said.

"As you progress over the years and you get closer and closer to that level it becomes more and more of a possibility and for it to now be a reality is an amazing feeling," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Chalmers was part of the British team that won silver in the 4x400m relay at the 2018 European Championships and went to the 2019 World Championships.

He won 400m and 4x400m gold at the 2015 Island Games in Jersey at the age of 18 and made the semi-finals of the 400m representing the island at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I'm very proud to come from Guernsey and I definitely feel that," he said as he begins to focus on the games in Japan, which have been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I loved representing Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and I definitely feel like I'm representing Guernsey when I am out there, as well as Great Britain.

"It's not often that someone from such a small place gets to the level where they get the opportunity to go and do that."