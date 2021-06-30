Leon Reid is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol Crown Court on 2 June

Irish Olympic bosses must decide whether to ratify sprinter Leon Reid's nomination for the Tokyo Games after he was among Athletics Ireland's nominees.

Reid, 26, is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol on 2 June.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist's name was a notable omission in an email sent by Athletics Ireland [AAI] to Irish athletes on Tuesday.

However, a subsequent AAI email on Wednesday added Reid to the list.

Reid advanced his claims for Olympic Games selection with a dominant 200m win at the Irish Championships on Sunday.

English-based Reid, who had to self isolate for 10 days to be able to race at Santry, held off his main Irish domestic rival Marcus Lawler, who could only finish third, by clocking a season's best of 20.79 seconds.

Reid produced his personal best of 20.27 in 2018 a few months after winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The bonus world ranking points available at the national championships comfortably kept Reid in the crucial top 56 positions as World Athletics' qualifying window was about to close on Tuesday.

Reid appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video-link with 17 other defendants on 2 June when he denied eight charges which included allowing crack cocaine to be produced at a premises and having a Glock pistol in his possession.

The athlete was bailed at an initial hearing on 31 March and on 2 June Judge Michael Longman adjourned the case for a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 23 July, which is the same day that the Olympic Games are scheduled to start in Japan, although if his case does come to trial it may not happen until next year.

There was speculation that Reid's legal difficulties could see him fall foul of the Olympic Federation of Ireland's [OFI] athletes agreement rules but Athletics Ireland does appear to have taken the decision to nominate the sprinter and effectively leave the final decision to the OFI.