Eilish McColgan's "phenomenal" British 5,000m record is reward for her "gritty determination" in an injury-dogged career, says Paula Radcliffe.

The 30-year-old made history with a time of 14 minutes 28:55 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo to beat Radcliffe's 17-year mark.

McColgan competes in her third Olympics this month in Tokyo.

"All athletes suffer setbacks and it is about how you bounce back from them," said Radcliffe.

"I think the biggest one for Eilish was her foot. When that went and she had to completely change events [from steeplechase to 5,000m] she just stuck with it, gradually built back and she hasn't changed as a person through all that."

McColgan's mum Liz is a former world and Commonwealth 10,000m champion, while dad Peter is a Northern Irish steeplechase record holder.

"Don't forget that there is a fair amount of pressure that just comes with being called McColgan," added Radcliffe.

"She has handled that with aplomb, as people expect her to do well just because of who her parents are.

"She has obviously inherited that gritty determination from both parents."

The Dundonian's run in Olso smashed the 14:29:11 set by Radcliffe in 2004 as well as wiping 18 seconds of her own personal best and previous Scottish record.

McColgan is now fifth on the European all-time list, and just the seventh European to run below 14.30.

"It was a phenomenal run from Eilish, she capitalised on a great night of conditions and just hung in there," said Radcliffe.

"Records are there to be beaten. I don't want to take anything away, but the 5000m is the one I thought would go, because as I got longer I got a little bit stronger and Laura Weightman was running 14.35, Eilish was showing that potential.

"For a long time it was first Liz (McColgan), then myself and there weren't many people going in 5,000m and 10,000m. So now to have that strength and depth there, it is great to see this generation coming through."

Radcliffe says McColgan's record-breaking run "will do huge amounts" for her confidence when she vies with the world's best in Tokyo.

"She got the timing right, she is in great shape, it is just building up at the right time for Tokyo," she added.

"To come out now and knock out one really outstanding race like that, it enables her to go into this next bit of training with confidence and not need to race again."