Lysenko followed up silver at the 2017 World Championships with gold at the World Indoors

Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko has been banned for six years for multiple anti-doping violations, including tampering with the results process.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) imposed the suspension on the 24-year-old former world silver medallist.

Cas upheld charges laid by the athletics integrity unit in 2019.

Two years of his his ban, provisionally imposed in August 2018, have been suspended after helping bring charges against a number of Russian officials.

Four years of Lysenko's doping ban relate to tampering, with the two more years handed down for whereabouts breaches.

Lysenko is eligible to compete again in August 2022, which will see him miss next year's World Championships in Eugene as well as the Tokyo Olympic Games starting later this month.