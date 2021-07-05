Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Toni Minichiello is best known for his association with Jessica Ennis-Hill

UK Athletics (UKA) has confirmed that Toni Minichiello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic success, has been suspended from coaching.

The 55-year-old is the subject of a number of complaints and his coaching licence has been revoked, pending an investigation.

UKA says it had been made aware that Minichiello was seen coaching athletes in Sheffield, breaching his suspension.

It has made the decision to publicly announce his ban.

Minichiello is best known for his association with Ennis-Hill. She won Olympic heptathlon gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016, as well as world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015. In February it was announced they would coach world junior heptathlon champion Niamh Emerson together.

UK Athletics says it will make no further comment on the matter until the suspension is lifted or there are charges.